Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $67,993.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Momentive Global by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 481,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

