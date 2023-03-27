Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.36.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
