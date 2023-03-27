Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $267.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

