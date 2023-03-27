MKT Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $356.54. The stock had a trading volume of 439,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,650. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.49.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.