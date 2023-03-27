MKT Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MKT Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.5% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $150.09. The stock had a trading volume of 206,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

