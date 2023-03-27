MKT Advisors LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.72. 4,693,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,329,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.