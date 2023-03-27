Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0043

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $515,353.61 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars.

