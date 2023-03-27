Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $9.57 on Monday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $633.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $583.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

