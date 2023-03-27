MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,183.56. 138,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,165.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $989.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.