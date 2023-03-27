Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 299,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $80.10. 1,936,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,496. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

