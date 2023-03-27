McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.