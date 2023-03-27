Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 242 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 957,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,867. The firm has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

