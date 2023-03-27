Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,712. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

