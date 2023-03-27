MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.12. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 172,033 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.