Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Up 6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 66,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,006,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 318,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.