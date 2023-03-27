LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
LiveWire Group Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68.
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
