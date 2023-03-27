LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 2.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 1,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 19,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

