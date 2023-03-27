Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.3 %

LFUS opened at $262.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.79. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $192.19 and a 52 week high of $281.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,852,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

