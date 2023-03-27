Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 158.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.58. 282,341 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

