Lincoln Capital Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.68. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

