Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 74,918 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,918 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after buying an additional 151,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,513,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

VVV stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 507,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,196. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

