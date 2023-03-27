Lincoln Capital Corp Invests $5.37 Million in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.3% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,262,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,555 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after acquiring an additional 807,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.58. 642,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $101.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.