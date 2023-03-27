Lincoln Capital Corp Has $3.50 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,299,758. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.