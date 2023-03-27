Leonardo DRS (DRS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DRS opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $639.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRS shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

