Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.51.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
