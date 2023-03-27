Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNVGY stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.51.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.