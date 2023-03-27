Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.42

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 295058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LMND shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after buying an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

