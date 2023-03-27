Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 374,506 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

