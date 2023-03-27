Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Up 5.1 %

LEGN opened at $46.06 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 411.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.