KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

