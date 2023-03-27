KRS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.52. 269,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,143. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

