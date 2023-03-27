KRS Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. 1,263,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

