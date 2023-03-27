Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.09.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.4 %

KMB stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.