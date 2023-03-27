Keep Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $461,498.27 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $160.60 million and $461,498.27 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00332984 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,999.39 or 0.26045742 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Keep Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

