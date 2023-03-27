Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 60,718 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,072 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,718 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 106,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 95,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 128,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 47,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,451,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,691,195. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

