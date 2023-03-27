Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.1% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $494.90. 568,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

