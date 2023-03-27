Keeler THomas Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.99. The company had a trading volume of 166,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

