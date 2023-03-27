Keeler THomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,549 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Adobe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,990 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 10,432.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 122,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.28. 1,257,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

