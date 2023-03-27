John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 706.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 113,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.81. 20,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,939. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

