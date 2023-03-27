J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $145.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $117.45 and a 1-year high of $165.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.76.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,544,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About J&J Snack Foods
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
