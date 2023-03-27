Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $12.05 on Friday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.
