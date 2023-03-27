Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF opened at $12.05 on Friday. Ushio has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

