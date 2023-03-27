Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 1,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06.

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, distribution, and retail of motor vehicles and motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Astra, Direct Motor Interests, and Other Strategic Interests. The Astra segment produces, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles.

