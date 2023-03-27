iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.81. 284,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,685. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

