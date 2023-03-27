iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.90. The company had a trading volume of 137,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

