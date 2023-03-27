iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 4.7% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $46.49. 2,688,967 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

