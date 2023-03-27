iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.80

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.80 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 2227157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $896,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

