iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.54

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.97, with a volume of 714607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 413,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

