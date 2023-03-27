iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,597. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

