iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $293.63

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $293.63 and last traded at $291.28, with a volume of 638057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.01.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.20.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.