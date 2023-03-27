iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,860,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,152. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

