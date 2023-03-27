iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 222.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 194,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEWG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

