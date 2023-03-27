iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Brave Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12,146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,161 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 19.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. 2,504,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,068. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

