iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Increased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,241,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.02. 296,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,751. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

